Beshear: 282 new cases of COVID-19, 5 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Tuesday on Kentucky’s fight against the coronavirus.

Beshear started with an economic development update reported that despite the pandemic, business investments in the state are still strong. Beshear mentioned Franklin’s Shyne Labs, a hemp processor that is moving to create 60 full-time jobs over the next few months with a $9 million dollar investment.

Beshear also mentioned Crown Cork & Seal, a $147.5 million beverage can manufacturing facility which broke ground in Bowling Green in February. The company will create 125 new jobs.

The governor talked about Horse Cave’s T. Marzetti, which is expected to add 140 jobs at an upcoming plant expansion. The sauce and salad dressing producer is investing $92.8 million dollars in the project.

Beshear said Kentucky isn’t seeing a very concerning spike in the virus, but is maintaining a plateau. He reported 282 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday bringing the total cases to 15,624. Beshear reported 24 cases in Warren County. There were five new deaths announced bringing the death toll to 565.

Beshear said there were 404, 781 total tests given to date, 2,621 Kentuckians ever hospitalized due to the virus, 408 currently, 1,019 ever in the ICU with 75 currently and 3,990 recoveries.

The governor said more and more states are passing mandatory mask rules, and while that hasn’t happened in Kentucky yet, he said a mask is the best way to show that you care about other people.

Coronavirus Update Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update Posted by WBKO Television on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

