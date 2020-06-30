Advertisement

Beshear: 282 new cases of COVID-19, 5 new deaths

Gov. Beshear provided the latest update on the fight against COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear provided the latest update on the fight against COVID-19 in Kentucky.(MGN)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Tuesday on Kentucky’s fight against the coronavirus.

Beshear started with an economic development update reported that despite the pandemic, business investments in the state are still strong. Beshear mentioned Franklin’s Shyne Labs, a hemp processor that is moving to create 60 full-time jobs over the next few months with a $9 million dollar investment.

Beshear also mentioned Crown Cork & Seal, a $147.5 million beverage can manufacturing facility which broke ground in Bowling Green in February. The company will create 125 new jobs.

The governor talked about Horse Cave’s T. Marzetti, which is expected to add 140 jobs at an upcoming plant expansion. The sauce and salad dressing producer is investing $92.8 million dollars in the project.

Beshear said Kentucky isn’t seeing a very concerning spike in the virus, but is maintaining a plateau. He reported 282 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday bringing the total cases to 15,624. Beshear reported 24 cases in Warren County. There were five new deaths announced bringing the death toll to 565.

Beshear said there were 404, 781 total tests given to date, 2,621 Kentuckians ever hospitalized due to the virus, 408 currently, 1,019 ever in the ICU with 75 currently and 3,990 recoveries.

The governor said more and more states are passing mandatory mask rules, and while that hasn’t happened in Kentucky yet, he said a mask is the best way to show that you care about other people.

Coronavirus Update

Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

Posted by WBKO Television on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shyne Labs begins 60-job hemp processing operation in Franklin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
At the Franklin facility, the company extracts CBD oil from Kentucky-grown industrial hemp and produces a variety of CBD products, including full-/broad-spectrum oil, isolate powder and water-soluble CBD used for food and beverage products.

News

Owner donates Miss America Corvette to National Corvette Museum

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
The owner of a 1988 Miss America Corvette convertible that was used for show and display by Chevrolet, donated the car to the Corvette Museum in a special ceremony Tuesday.

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms 2,307 cases of COVID-19; 1,735 have recovered.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The district has 60 deaths reported from COVID-19.

News

Monroe County confirms one additional case of COVID-19; 36 total

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 36 confirmed cases and 31 of those cases have recovered.

Latest News

News

Glasgow Independent Schools will be hosting a Reopening Schools webcast July 9

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Glasgow Independent Schools will be hosting a Reopening Schools webcast July 9

Weather

Tracking more storms for Tuesday afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Scattered storms today with the threat of heavy rains and gusty winds!

News

WATCH - Tracking more storms this evening

Updated: 5 hours ago
Flash flooding potential still remains this evening and even into Wednesday morning as more storms are on the way!

News

McGrath wins primary to set up showdown with McConnell

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Former Marine pilot Amy McGrath has overcome a bumpier-than-expected Kentucky primary to win the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination.

News

UPDATE: 5,000 chickens estimated to be dead after truck overturns in Todd County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Early Tuesday morning, a truck carrying live chickens overturned in Todd County.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.