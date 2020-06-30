Advertisement

Bowling Green Ballpark hosting 16U baseball tournament

Baseball is finally back at Bowling Green Ballpark this 4th of July weekend.
Bowling Green Ballpark
Bowling Green Ballpark(WBKO)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The last time a baseball game was played at Bowling Green Ballpark was back on September 5, 2019. Now, that streak is set to be broken as baseball will finally be back at the ballpark this 4th of July weekend, with the stadium hosting a 16 and under tournament.

The tournament begins on Wednesday and will be open to the public on July 3-5. Tickets to the tournament cost $5 and gets you into the ballpark for the entire day. Open to the public will be general seating, the ballpark’s main concession stand as well as the splash pad out in center field.

“We’re going to have hot dogs, hamburgers, nachos, all the ballpark favorites,” said Eric Leach, Hot Rods General Manager, and COO.

The ballpark will have new rules in order to follow the guidelines issued by the Center for Disease Control.

“Again, it’s closed to the general public for the first couple (of days) because we want to make sure our safety protocols are in check,” said Leach.

The current max capacity of the ballpark for the tournament is 1,500 people. Leach said the ballpark has marked green X’s on available seats for the public. Those groups of seats are spread out to make sure groups sit six feet apart from each other.

“One thing that we ask fans is if you sit in a section, that you return to those seats if you go to the restroom, not change,” Leach said.

Spectators will also be subject to temperature checks before entering the ballpark. The CDC guidelines say anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher should return home. Bowling Green Ballpark will be denying entry of anyone with a temperature of 100 or higher. The ballpark will also require the public to wear masks to their seats. Once they are at their seats they are allowed to take the mask off.

“If they go to the concession stand, go to the restroom - we are requesting they put on the masks,” Leach said.

At the end of each evening, Leach said he and his staff will wipe down all the seats and make sure everything is sanitized. The ballpark staff will also be monitoring for groups that leave throughout the day.

“Every game is a different team so you’re going to have that churn of people coming in and out,” Leach said. “We are going to hit the seats in between and that’s on the staff and me to be monitoring it.”

Games begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 3. The full list of game times will be posted on the Hot Rods social media.

