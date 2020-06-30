Cameron Buckner paroled

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Cameron Buckner has been paroled.

Buckner had been convicted of shooting Mason South in the head during an altercation in August of 2016.

He twice appeared in Warren Circuit Court seeking shock probation. He was denied both times.

In 2017, Mason South, the man Buckner shot, had asked for Buckner’s conditional release from the Warren County Jail, but that was also denied.

Buckner had been serving a ten-year sentence, after pleading guilty to second degree assault, until he was paroled Monday June 29, 2020.

