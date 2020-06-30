Damir Beganovic excited to join Louisville FC Academy team

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Soccer star Damir Beganovic will leave Bowling Green and take his talents to the Louisville City FC Academy team.

“Its a once and a lifetime opportunity.”

As a sophomore in 2019 Beganovic helped lead the Warren Central Dragons to a Region championship. He also garnered All-state honors.

Damir will move to Louisville and live with a host family. There he will attend high school online while he trains with the LouCity team.

“I will move up there in August. I will go to a local high school up there and just be up there the whole season. And I will do professional training in the morning and academy training at night time during the afternoon.”

Beganovic says that this opportunity would not have been possible without the coaching he received while at Warren Central.

“I just want to thank all my family, all my coaches. BG Elite helped me a lot. But the main guy that helped me was coach AJ. AJ Ray. He’s always been there. He took me to Indy 11. He told me everything. He trains me and everything. I appreciate him a lot.”

Pending league and federation approval, the midfielder Beganovic will be eligible for action with LouCity as the 2020 USL Championship season restarts the weekend of July 11-12.

Beganovic joins forward Elijah Wynder and goalkeeper Muamer Ugarak as members of LouCity’s roster with academy deals. Per the USL Academy agreement, these players retain amateur status and NCAA eligibility.

