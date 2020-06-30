Advertisement

McGrath wins primary to set up showdown with McConnell

Amy McGrath wins 2020 Kentucky Primary.
Amy McGrath wins 2020 Kentucky Primary.(MGN)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -

Former Marine pilot Amy McGrath has overcome a bumpier-than-expected Kentucky primary to win the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination. She fended off progressive Charles Booker to set up a big-spending showdown with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the fall. McConnell is seeking a seventh term. It took a week after voting ended June 23 for McGrath to be declared the winner Tuesday. The outcome seemed a certainty early in the campaign but became tenuous as Booker’s profile surged. The Black state lawmaker highlighted protests against the deaths of African Americans in encounters with police.

See update results at our election results page.

Latest News

News

Live chicken truck overturns in Todd County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Early Tuesday morning, a truck carrying live chickens overturned in Todd County.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

News

Gov. Beshear Issues Executive Order Ensuring Non-Discrimination in State Hiring

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
New Executive Order in Kentucky by the governor that ensures Non-Discrimination in State Hiring, Services and Contracting

Weather

Heavy rains from strong storms for your Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
We're tracking more showers and thunderstorms for this morning and afternoon.

Latest News

News

WATCH - Tracking strong storms for Tuesday!

Updated: 4 hours ago
We've got more storms on the way for this week with the threat of heavy rains and gusty winds!

News

Man arrested on charges of burglary and theft in Greenville

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
One man lands in jail after police say he was involved in multiple burglaries and thefts in three separate counties.

News

KY bars reopen, other states shutter again due to rising COVID-19 cases

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Tidball's in downtown Bowling Green says they will delay reopening for another week

News

Cameron Buckner paroled

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Gene Birk
Cameron Buckner has been paroled. Buckner had been convicted of shooting Mason South in the head during an altercation in August of 2016.

News

Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms 6 additional cases of COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 6 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

News

Logan Co. Humane Society of Kentucky facing influx of cats

Updated: 18 hours ago
According to their Facebook post, the organization has 89 kittens and cats currently in a shelter designed to hold only half of that.