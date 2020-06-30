Advertisement

Glasgow Independent Schools will be hosting a Reopening Schools webcast July 9

Glasgow Independent Schools
Glasgow Independent Schools
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jun. 30, 2020
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Independent Schools superintendent, Keith Hale, will be hosting a one-hour live webcast to discuss the reopening of school.

The webcast will take place Thursday, July 9 at 6 p.m.

A Q & A session will follow.

A document for the Q & A session will be provided on the district’s website 48 hours prior to the webcast for submission of questions that will be answered during the live event.

If time allows, questions can be submitted during the broadcast.

Also, parents with children in the district are encouraged to fill out the parent survey to help school officials to make informed decisions for returning to school in the fall.

Superintendent Keith Hale will be hosting a live webcast next week to discuss the reopening of schools. See detailed information below.

Posted by Glasgow Independent Schools on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

