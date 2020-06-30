Advertisement

Gov. Beshear Issues Executive Order Ensuring Non-Discrimination in State Hiring

Beshear says the executive order "sends the right message".
Governor Andy Beshear
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) -  Gov. Andy Beshear has issued an executive order to ensure that all Kentuckians are treated fairly by the state when it comes to matters of employment, services and contracting in the commonwealth.

The new executive order builds on previous protections by adding provisions to clearly cover gender expression; pregnancy or related medical conditions; and marital or familial status.

According to the executive order: “It shall be the policy of the Commonwealth of Kentucky to prohibit discrimination in employer-employee relations or in the provision of public services because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, ancestry, age, pregnancy or related medical condition, marital or familial status, disability or veteran status. Employer-employee relations shall include but not be limited to hiring, promotion, termination, tenure, recruitment and compensation.”

Gov. Beshear said. “This executive order sends the right message about our compassion and our priorities. It establishes the expectation that everyone in Kentucky is treated fairly and ensures that our commonwealth welcomes and benefits from the contributions of all our citizens.”

