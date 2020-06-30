Heavy rains from strong storms for your Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are tracking more widespread activity compared to Monday as waves of energy will be moving in, delivering the threat for not only strong storms, but also heavy rainfall which could result in localized flooding for southern Kentucky. Highs will be limited to only the low-to-mid 80s thanks to some mostly cloudy skies in addition to the storms that move through later this morning. There will be two times to look out for - this morning between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. followed by 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The small window just after the lunch hour will provide some slight heating and a few peaks of sunshine, which will give our atmosphere enough energy for more storms to develop. Any storm that develops this afternoon has the potential for severe wind gusts over 60 mph in addition to dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning.

Any storm that develops this morning or afternoon has the potential for strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall in the WBKO viewing area. (WBKO)

More storms are on the way for Wednesday as highs will be similar in the low-to-mid 80s. Storms on the middle of the work week also have the potential to be strong to severe with damaging winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. Storm coverage will be limited by Thursday as we see a 40% chance of afternoon pop-up thunderstorms. By Friday and Independence Day, we see drier and warmer air for the holiday weekend -- just right to have those festive activities outside! Stay up-to-date with the latest First Alert forecast by downloading the WBKO First Alert weather app!

