Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — After a weeklong wait, Kentucky Democrats are about to find out who their U.S. Senate nominee will be. Rivals Charles Booker and Amy McGrath are competing to challenge Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the fall. The lead switched back and forth between McGrath and Booker as results trickled in since the state’s June 23 primary election. Most voters cast mail-in absentee ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it took election officials all week to count and record the votes. County clerks had a Tuesday deadline to submit vote totals to the secretary of state’s office.

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Highway signs showing honorary road names designated by Kentucky lawmakers have been installed in Knox County. The signs are on U.S. 25E and Kentucky 217. The Transportation Cabinet said Home of Byron Woolum Professional Checkers Player is displayed on U.S. 25E, and Reverend Ray Bays Memorial Bridge is on Kentucky 217 to recognize their accomplishments. The cabinet said almost five dozen honorary names were designated statewide and will appear on bridges, roads and honorary locations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police brutality protesters blocked a bridge connecting Kentucky to Indiana for three hours before police dispersed the crowd and arrested 33 people. Protesters blocked lanes on the Clark Memorial Bridge Monday morning, bringing traffic to a standstill. The bridge connects Louisville, Kentucky, to Jeffersonville, Indiana. Protesters had set up banners on the roadway with images of Breonna Taylor, an Black woman shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers who were performing a no-knock warrant. Police reached protesters and asked the crowd to disperse. Police said 33 people were arrested and 19 vehicles were towed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A man gunned down during a Louisville protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor was remembered at a vigil for amplifying calls for peace and helping victims of racial injustice. Flowers and candles lined a makeshift memorial for 27-year-old Tyler Gerth, who was fatally shot Saturday. A suspect was charged with murder and wanton endangerment. Media outlets report dozens of people joined Gerth’s father, Chuck Gerth, to take a knee Sunday night. For nearly a month, protesters have been calling for the officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death to be charged. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed by police in her Louisville home in March.