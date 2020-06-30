Kentucky News Digest

Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Kentucky. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Louisville bureau at (502) 583-7718 or aplouisville(at)ap.org. John Raby is on the desk. News editor Scott Stroud can be reached at sstroud@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. If circumstances change before 6 p.m., a new digest will be sent reflecting those developments. All times are Eastern.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a weeklong wait, Kentucky Democrats prepared to find out Tuesday whether Charles Booker or Amy McGrath will get the party’s nomination to challenge Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the fall. By Bruce Schreiner. With AP Photos.

WASHINGTON — With his Army recruiting office shuttered due to the coronavirus, Staff Sgt. Anthony Holt has had to be creative to meet his enlistment goals. Using social media is one way. Signing up the grocery delivery guy is another. Holt asked the man how he ended up with the virtual shopping job. It turned out, he wanted to be a boat operator, but a job with an Alaskan cruise company fell through because of the pandemic. By Lolita C. Baldor. With AP Photo.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police brutality protesters blocked a bridge connecting Kentucky to Indiana for three hours before police dispersed the crowd and arrested 33 people.

HONORARY ROAD SIGNS, from Barbourville: Highway signs showing honorary road names designated by Kentucky lawmakers have been installed in Knox County. The signs are on U.S. 25E and Kentucky 217.

