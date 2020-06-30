Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-KENTUCKY-SENATE

McGrath wins Kentucky Dem primary; McConnell showdown awaits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former Marine pilot Amy McGrath has overcome a bumpier-than-expected Kentucky primary to win the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination. She fended off progressive Charles Booker to set up a big-spending showdown with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the fall. McConnell is seeking a seventh term. Voting ended June 23, but it took a week until McGrath could be declared the winner Tuesday due to the race’s tight margins and a deluge of mail-in ballots. The outcome seemed a certainty early in the campaign but became tenuous as Booker’s profile surged. The Black state lawmaker highlighted protests against the deaths of African Americans in encounters with police.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-LOUISVILLE-PROBE

City council to probe handling of Breonna Taylor shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville’s city council has announced plans to review the handling by the mayor’s administration of the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor. The Louisville Metro Council’s government oversight committee announced its intentions Monday. News outlets report the Metro Council’s next meeting is scheduled for July 23. Jean Porter, a spokeswoman for Mayor Greg Fischer, says the mayor welcomes the review. Protesters have been calling for the officers involved in Taylor’s death to be charged. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed in her Louisville home in March by police who were serving a no-knock warrant in a drug investigation. No drugs were found, and one of the officers was recently fired.

ELECTION 2020-DOWNBALLOT

Hicks claims Dem nomination for House seat, will face Barr

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Josh Hicks has claimed the Democratic nomination for a Kentucky congressional seat, setting up a fall match-up against U.S. Rep. Andy Barr. Hicks is a Marine veteran who switched parties after growing disillusioned with Republican policies he saw as favoring the wealthy. A week after the state’s primary election, Hicks was declared the winner Tuesday over Daniel Kemph in the Democratic contest in the 6th District. Election officials needed days to count ballots after the state switched to widespread absentee voting amid the coronavirus pandemic. The election results Tuesday decided the outcome of races for federal, state legislative and local offices.

HONORARY ROAD SIGNS

Kentucky road signs in Knox County recognize accomplishments

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Highway signs showing honorary road names designated by Kentucky lawmakers have been installed in Knox County. The signs are on U.S. 25E and Kentucky 217. The Transportation Cabinet said Home of Byron Woolum Professional Checkers Player is displayed on U.S. 25E, and Reverend Ray Bays Memorial Bridge is on Kentucky 217 to recognize their accomplishments. The cabinet said almost five dozen honorary names were designated statewide and will appear on bridges, roads and honorary locations.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PROTEST ARRESTS

Police: Protesters block Clark Memorial Bridge; 33 arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police brutality protesters blocked a bridge connecting Kentucky to Indiana for three hours before police dispersed the crowd and arrested 33 people. Protesters blocked lanes on the Clark Memorial Bridge Monday morning, bringing traffic to a standstill. The bridge connects Louisville, Kentucky, to Jeffersonville, Indiana. Protesters had set up banners on the roadway with images of Breonna Taylor, an Black woman shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers who were performing a no-knock warrant. Police reached protesters and asked the crowd to disperse. Police said 33 people were arrested and 19 vehicles were towed.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY

Louisville protest shooting victim remembered for kindness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A man gunned down during a Louisville protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor was remembered at a vigil for amplifying calls for peace and helping victims of racial injustice. Flowers and candles lined a makeshift memorial for 27-year-old Tyler Gerth, who was fatally shot Saturday. A suspect was charged with murder and wanton endangerment. Media outlets report dozens of people joined Gerth’s father, Chuck Gerth, to take a knee Sunday night. For nearly a month, protesters have been calling for the officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death to be charged. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed by police in her Louisville home in March.