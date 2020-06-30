Live chicken truck overturns in Todd County
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Early Tuesday morning, a truck carrying live chickens overturned in Todd County.
According to a Facebook post by Todd County Emergency Management, the live chickens spilled on to the road as well as the front yard of a person’s home on Butler Road at Flat Rock Road.
Butler Rd (Hwy 508) was reopened about 8:30 a.m., and clean up has been continuing between the storms on Flat Rock Road.
