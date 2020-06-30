Live chicken truck overturns in Todd County.

TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Early Tuesday morning, a truck carrying live chickens overturned in Todd County.

According to a Facebook post by Todd County Emergency Management, the live chickens spilled on to the road as well as the front yard of a person’s home on Butler Road at Flat Rock Road.

Butler Rd (Hwy 508) was reopened about 8:30 a.m., and clean up has been continuing between the storms on Flat Rock Road.

Use caution on Butler RD at Flat Rock RD while clean up from an overturned chicken truck continues Posted by Todd County Emergency Management on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

