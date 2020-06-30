Advertisement

Live chicken truck overturns in Todd County

Live chicken truck overturns in Todd County.
Live chicken truck overturns in Todd County.(Todd County Emergency Management)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Early Tuesday morning, a truck carrying live chickens overturned in Todd County.

According to a Facebook post by Todd County Emergency Management, the live chickens spilled on to the road as well as the front yard of a person’s home on Butler Road at Flat Rock Road.

Butler Rd (Hwy 508) was reopened about 8:30 a.m., and clean up has been continuing between the storms on Flat Rock Road.

Use caution on Butler RD at Flat Rock RD while clean up from an overturned chicken truck continues

Posted by Todd County Emergency Management on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

McGrath wins primary to set up showdown with McConnell

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Former Marine pilot Amy McGrath has overcome a bumpier-than-expected Kentucky primary to win the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

News

Gov. Beshear Issues Executive Order Ensuring Non-Discrimination in State Hiring

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
New Executive Order in Kentucky by the governor that ensures Non-Discrimination in State Hiring, Services and Contracting

Weather

Heavy rains from strong storms for your Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
We're tracking more showers and thunderstorms for this morning and afternoon.

Latest News

News

WATCH - Tracking strong storms for Tuesday!

Updated: 4 hours ago
We've got more storms on the way for this week with the threat of heavy rains and gusty winds!

News

Man arrested on charges of burglary and theft in Greenville

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
One man lands in jail after police say he was involved in multiple burglaries and thefts in three separate counties.

News

KY bars reopen, other states shutter again due to rising COVID-19 cases

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Tidball's in downtown Bowling Green says they will delay reopening for another week

News

Cameron Buckner paroled

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Gene Birk
Cameron Buckner has been paroled. Buckner had been convicted of shooting Mason South in the head during an altercation in August of 2016.

News

Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms 6 additional cases of COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 6 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

News

Logan Co. Humane Society of Kentucky facing influx of cats

Updated: 18 hours ago
According to their Facebook post, the organization has 89 kittens and cats currently in a shelter designed to hold only half of that.