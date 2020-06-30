Advertisement

Man arrested on charges of burglary and theft in Greenville

(WCAX)
By Ana Medina
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:49 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -

One man lands in jail after police say he was involved in multiple burglaries and thefts in three separate counties.

Officials say, on June 25, they received information regarding Jesse White possibly having stolen property in his residence.

The items were believed to have been stolen from a local business.

White was arrested after he fled on foot from his residence when police arrived.

During the investigation, officials found out, White was involved in burglaries of multiple businesses in Greenville, Central City, Livermore, Island, and Utica.

White was charged with five counts of Burglary 3rd Degree, two counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking Under $500, and Fleeing/ Evading Police 2nd Degree on Foot.

Additional charges are pending in McLean and Daviess County.

