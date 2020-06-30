Advertisement

Minor League baseball season officially canceled

Hot Rods to Resume in 2021
Hot Rods
Hot Rods(WBKO)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today Minor League Baseball in conjunction with Major League Baseball announced the official cancellation of the 2020 season.

“We have been anticipating an official announcement for a while now. While we certainly understand, it is disappointing and sad that we won’t get to see our Hot Rods players, fans, and our second family at the ballpark this year.” Said Hot Rods General Manager and COO Eric C. Leach

In anticipation of the Hot Rods season being cancelled, the team has been proactive in taking care of ticket holders. All individual tickets have been refunded, season ticket & partial season tickets have been contacted with their options, and fan pack holders will be contacted this next week.

Fans with any questions can visit www.bghotrods.com and click on the COVID-19 tab on the homepage for all the information in regards to the season and their tickets.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

Minor League Baseball, which began as the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, was founded on Sept. 5, 1901.

Even though the Hot Rods season has been officially canceled today, Bowling Green Ballpark has been cleared to open as of Monday June 29th. The first public events will be a 16u baseball tournament on Friday July 3rd, Saturday July 4th, and Sunday July 5th. Tickets are $5 and each day will feature at least 4 games beginning at 10am.

Fans coming to Bowling Green Ballpark can expect to follow the following guidelines: Socially distant seating (each available seat will be marked), masks are to be worn into the ballpark and in all common areas, a temperature screening upon entering the ballpark, and hand sanitizing stations located throughout the ballpark. The Van Meter Axles Adventure land and the Graves Gilbert Clinic Carousel will not be open for sanitary purposes. The Graves Gilbert Splash Pad will be open as the water is all freshly treated.

