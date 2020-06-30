Monroe County confirms one additional case of COVID-19; 36 total

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County Health Department is investigating one additional confirmed case of COVID-19 in Monroe County. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 36 confirmed cases and 31 of those cases have recovered. Four of the confirmed cases are recovering either at home or in the hospital and there has been one death.

The health department says as businesses are reopening, you may be looking for ways to resume some daily activities as safely as possible. As the pandemic continues to evolve, disease control efforts must be constantly refined. While there is no way to ensure zero risk of infection, it is important to understand potential risks and how to adopt different types of prevention measures to protect yourself and to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. They say if you decide to engage in public activities, keep these items on hand when venturing out: a cloth face covering, tissues, and hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, if possible. In general, the more closely you interact with others and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread. They say it is important that we remain diligent in practicing physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings when out in public, and frequently washing our hands.

As a reminder, if you have COVID-19, have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, it is important to stay home and away from other people. When you can leave home and be around others depends on different factors for different situations. Follow advice given by your local health department, or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine-isolation.html.

Kentuckians should visit the Healthy at Work website to learn more about how the Commonwealth’s citizens can safely return to work while still protecting the most vulnerable. https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-healthy-at-work

For more information on protecting yourself and others, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html

