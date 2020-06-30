Owner donates Miss America Corvette to National Corvette Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The owner of a 1988 Miss America Corvette convertible that was used for show and display by Chevrolet, donated the car to the National Corvette Museum in a special ceremony Tuesday.

When owners made the decision to donate the car to the museum, in the process they learned that the Corvette was a former Miss America Corvette.

“It was just special, it was an enjoyable car in the first place but to know that Miss America spent some time on it,” said Lars Wallace Jr, son of car owner.

Participating in the ceremony was Miss America 1988 Kaye Lani Rafko Wilson through a zoom call and Miss America 2000, Kentucky’s own, Heather Renee French Henry.

“Certainly when you talk about the tradition of the Miss America organization and all that it stood for and the changes throughout society, we think about the tradition of corvette and the people who love it. We have the same fan base and the same type of love and care that goes within our organization. Really if it wasn’t for scholarships like what Chevrolet and Corvette provided, we wouldn’t have had the scholarship dollars that give us a higher education for all of the participants in the Miss America scholarship organization,” said Henry.

Today they were also celebrating not only the 100th anniversary of Miss America, but also the 67th birthday of the Corvette.

“You know it is America’s sports car and it’s one of the longest running American cars built to this day. So, its a very significant day every year when we come around to it to celebrate this anniversary to keep America’s sports cat and its heritage going,” said Derek E. Moore, Director of Collections.

After the ceremony, those who attended were able to take a photo with the Corvette, Heather French Henry, and her crown.

