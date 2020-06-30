Tracking more storms for Tuesday afternoon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A trough continues to move through the region as a surface low pressure sits in eastern South Dakota, which has a stationary front to our north and east, allowing for the very muggy air to remain in place over the last couple of days. The muggy air is moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and has allowed storms that have developed to have extra moisture -- resulting in localized flooding over the past few days. That being said, we do expect more scattered thunderstorms this afternoon to have the potential of having heavy rainfall in addition to strong wind gusts and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

Track the storms as they happen on the WBKO First Alert weather app! (WBKO)

The threat for heavy rains continues into Wednesday along with the severe threat. Storm coverage will be limited by Thursday as we see a 40% chance of afternoon pop-up thunderstorms. By Friday and Independence Day, we see drier and warmer air for the holiday weekend -- just right to have those festive activities outside! Stay up-to-date with the latest First Alert forecast by downloading the WBKO First Alert weather app!

Yesterday’s Climate Info:

Yesterday’s High: 92

Yesterday’s Low: 67

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.38″

Monthly Precip: 5.01″ (+0.94″)

Yearly Precip: 31.68″ (+5.68″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 3.6″ (-5.5″)

Today’s Climate Info:

Record High (Tuesday): 108 (2012)

Record Low (Tuesday): 49 (1923)

Sunrise: 5:30 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Pollen: 0.5 (Grass)

Mold: Low

Air Quality: Good

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.