WATCH - Still Unsettled...and Humid!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A very muggy, tropical air mass remains in place over South-Central KY! This means more showers and storms are a good bet into Wednesday. Locally heavy rain is the main threat with the storms (severe threat very low). Highs will be in the upper 80s with humid conditions Wednesday afternoon.

Shower chances continue into Thursday, but things are trending drier toward the end of the week. Expect more sunshine with hot temperatures as we roll into the start of the 4th of July holiday weekend. Just a small chance for an isolated thundershower exists for Saturday before more unsettled weather makes a comeback late weekend into next week.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely. High 87, Low 68, winds W-6

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Possible. High 90. Low 67, winds NE-6

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 92, Low 69, winds NE-6

Today’s High: 81

Today’s Low: 71

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 108 (2012)

Record Low: 49 (1923)

Rain Today: 0.02″

Monthly Rainfall: 5.03″

Yearly Rainfall: 31.70″

Sunset: 8:09pm

Sunrise: 5:30am

Air Quality: Good

UV: 8

Mold: Low

Pollen: Low

