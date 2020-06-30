WKU signee Dayvion McKnight talks about winning 2020 KY Mr. Basketball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Incoming WKU Freshman Dayvion McKnight adds another trophy to his collection as he has been named the 2020 Kentucky Mr. Basketball winner. McKnight becomes the fourth Hilltopper recruited to play at WKU under Head Coach Rick Stansbury to win the award. He will join Taveion Hollingsworth and Carson Williams as players on this season’s roster that have won the award.

McKnight says that his Hilltopper family was not surprised at all that he took home the trophy.

”They, for real already thought that I was going to win it. So they were more ready for it, than surprised I guess because they already had so much faith in me. So they really like having another Mr. Basketball on the team.”

Dayvion believes that this award validates that he was one of the best players the state had to offer in 2020.

“I feel like my senior year I needed to prove not only to myself but also everyone else that I’m really a top contender in the state and that I can play.”

McKnight, who signed a letter of intent with WKU in November, averaged 20 points and 8.1 rebounds per game as a senior for Collins while leading the Titans to a 27-7 record and the 8th Region championship. He shot 57.6 percent from the field and made 172 free throws.

He was named the 8th Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches and the 8th Region coaches, as well as a First Team All-State selection.

McKnight finished his high school career as Collins’ all-time leader in points (1,897), rebounds (1,040), assists (600) and steals (329). He averaged 17 points and 10.4 rebounds as a junior, when he was chosen as a second-team all-state pick.

The other previous Kentucky Mr. Basketball winners to play for WKU are Steffphon Pettigrew (2007), Steve Miller (1984), Terry Davis (1968), Jim McDaniels (1967) and Harry Todd (1958).

