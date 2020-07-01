Allen County adds 3 more COVID-19 cases

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Scottsville-Allen County COVID-19 Coronavirus Group reported there were three new cases of the virus in Allen County as of Wednesday morning.

The new cases brought the total infected since the outbreak began to 168 with 27 active cases at the time of the report. The update listed 134 recoveries, three current hospitalizations and seven total deaths from the virus.

