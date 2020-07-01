Advertisement

Allen County adds 3 more COVID-19 cases

Allen County had 3 new cases of the virus as of July 1, 2020.
Allen County had 3 new cases of the virus as of July 1, 2020.(MGN)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Scottsville-Allen County COVID-19 Coronavirus Group reported there were three new cases of the virus in Allen County as of Wednesday morning.

The new cases brought the total infected since the outbreak began to 168 with 27 active cases at the time of the report. The update listed 134 recoveries, three current hospitalizations and seven total deaths from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor Beshear announces nearly $2 million is available to fight violence against women

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Grant program supports law enforcement, prosecution, judicial strategies, and victim services.

Weather

Scattered storms today, but drier weather is on the way!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The wet pattern we've been in will quiet down just in time for the holiday weekend!

News

WATCH - Scattered storms today, but drier weather on the way!

Updated: 3 hours ago
The wet pattern we've been in will quiet down just in time for the holiday weekend!

News

Laurel County man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Andrew K. Grigsby, 25, on twelve counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Latest News

News

Drug and handgun arrest on Louie B Nunn Parkway

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marisa Williams
Two arrested on Louie B Nunn parkway

News

WKU’s Dr. Joel Turner breaks down primary election results

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
McGrath now faces Republican Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell come November.

News

Only 6 percent of city employees are African American, new group aims to diversity workforce

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Following the outcry of racial injustice in our nation, local leaders have formed a group called, Gamechangers to help combat the issue.

News

Shyne Labs begins 60-job hemp processing operation in Franklin

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
At the Franklin facility, the company extracts CBD oil from Kentucky-grown industrial hemp and produces a variety of CBD products, including full-/broad-spectrum oil, isolate powder and water-soluble CBD used for food and beverage products.

News

Owner donates Miss America Corvette to National Corvette Museum

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
The owner of a 1988 Miss America Corvette convertible that was used for show and display by Chevrolet, donated the car to the Corvette Museum in a special ceremony Tuesday.

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms 2,307 cases of COVID-19; 1,735 have recovered.

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The district has 60 deaths reported from COVID-19.