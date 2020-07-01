Advertisement

Beshear reports 220 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 7 new deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Wednesday on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Wednesday on COVID-19.(https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday updated Kentuckians on the commonwealth’s continued fight against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“Kentuckians have risen to the challenge as heroes in this test of a lifetime,” said Gov. Beshear. “You continue to put others first, even if it means a little inconvenience and discomfort. And as we’ve seen from other states experiencing spikes in cases right now, rising to the challenge is our only option. We simply cannot overwhelm our hospital system and risk the lives of our frontline health care professionals who have already sacrificed so much.”

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. July 1, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 15,842 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 220 of which were newly reported Wednesday.

“We’ve got to keep these case numbers under control,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re doing a good job, but we’ve got to work even harder. We can’t let our guard down when an invisible enemy is still out there.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported seven new deaths Wednesday, raising the total to 572 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Wednesday include an 89-year-old woman from Fayette County; an 88-year-old man from Jackson County; a 63-year-old woman and 86- and 97-year-old men from Jefferson County; a 54-year-old man from Oldham County; and a 94-year-old woman from Shelby County.

“Each one of these folks was special. Each one of them won’t get to see their friends, their neighbors, their kids and grandkids anymore,” said Gov. Beshear. “We cannot let this become the new normal. I’m heartbroken for these families.”

As of Saturday, there have been at least 411,217 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 4,052 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

More Information

Read about other key updates, actions and information from Gov. Beshear and his administration at governor.ky.govkycovid19.ky.gov and the Governor’s official social media accounts FacebookTwitter and YouTube.

Kentuckians can also access translated COVID-19 information and daily summaries of the Governor’s news conference at tinyurl.com/kygovespanol (Spanish) and tinyurl.com/kygovtranslations (more than 20 additional languages).

Latest News

News

Video: Masked man smashes business’ camera, package stolen the following day

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Two crimes over the course of two days caught on a local business’ Ring camera are now being investigated by the sheriff’s office.

News

Bowling Green nurse fighting for her life after contracting COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allison Baker
Molly Dawson is a 25-year-old nurse in Bowling Green and just 15 days ago her life flipped upside down when she was hospitalized for COVID-19.

News

Warren County Courthouse reopening to public July 6

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Warren County Courthouse will be reopening to public access on Monday, July 6 from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

News

Crime Stoppers: Joey “Jeezy” Smith Murder

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gene Birk
The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place between November 8th and November 10th, 2012.

Latest News

News

Edmonson County virtual Hero’s wall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
According to Houston these veteran’s photos that are hanging up in the Edmonson County courthouse date back to the war of 1812 and the photos are extremely unique.

Breaking

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Bowling Green shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
Police are at the scene of a shooting in Bowling Green at 3509 Nashville Road.

News

FBI: Breonna Taylor case ‘top priority’ in Louisville office

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kentucky’s top FBI agent says federal officials are working “urgently and expeditiously” in investigating possible civil rights violations by the Louisville officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor.

News

Kentucky hires firm to help process jobless claims backlog

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kentucky’s governor says the state has hired an outside company to help end a backlog of unemployment claims filed this spring.

News

Guthrie releases COVID vaccines report

Updated: 3 hours ago
Guthrie and Walden are together leading the “Second Wave Preparedness Project” to provide recommendations for how the United States can prepare for a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which could coincide with the seasonal flu.

Weather

Things are heating up this week!

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Moisture begins to leave us by the end of the week just in time for the holiday weekend where things begin to warm up!!