Beshear reports 220 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 7 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday updated Kentuckians on the commonwealth’s continued fight against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“Kentuckians have risen to the challenge as heroes in this test of a lifetime,” said Gov. Beshear. “You continue to put others first, even if it means a little inconvenience and discomfort. And as we’ve seen from other states experiencing spikes in cases right now, rising to the challenge is our only option. We simply cannot overwhelm our hospital system and risk the lives of our frontline health care professionals who have already sacrificed so much.”

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. July 1, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 15,842 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 220 of which were newly reported Wednesday.

“We’ve got to keep these case numbers under control,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re doing a good job, but we’ve got to work even harder. We can’t let our guard down when an invisible enemy is still out there.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported seven new deaths Wednesday, raising the total to 572 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Wednesday include an 89-year-old woman from Fayette County; an 88-year-old man from Jackson County; a 63-year-old woman and 86- and 97-year-old men from Jefferson County; a 54-year-old man from Oldham County; and a 94-year-old woman from Shelby County.

“Each one of these folks was special. Each one of them won’t get to see their friends, their neighbors, their kids and grandkids anymore,” said Gov. Beshear. “We cannot let this become the new normal. I’m heartbroken for these families.”

As of Saturday, there have been at least 411,217 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 4,052 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

More Information

Kentuckians can also access translated COVID-19 information and daily summaries of the Governor’s news conference at tinyurl.com/kygovespanol (Spanish) and tinyurl.com/kygovtranslations (more than 20 additional languages).