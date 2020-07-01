Bowling Green Shooting: 1 dead, 1 injured
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -
Police are at the scene of a shooting in Bowling Green at 3509 Nashville Road.
A witness tells 13 News multiple people were arguing.
He then heard at least 8 gunshots and dropped to the ground until it stopped. “I was scared to death.”
One of the victims was taken to the hospital.
We have a reporter at the scene working on getting more details.
