Bowling Green Shooting: 1 dead, 1 injured

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Police are at the scene of a shooting in Bowling Green at 3509 Nashville Road.

A witness tells 13 News multiple people were arguing.

He then heard at least 8 gunshots and dropped to the ground until it stopped. “I was scared to death.”

One of the victims was taken to the hospital.

We have a reporter at the scene working on getting more details.

I’m at the scene of a shooting on 3509 Nashville Road in Bowling Green. Working to get details. pic.twitter.com/80vLkvo5Yi — Allie Hennard 13 News (@AllieHennard) July 1, 2020

