Crime Stoppers: Joey “Jeezy” Smith Murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place between November 8th and November 10th, 2012.

Police say that on November 8th, 2012, Joey “Jeezy” Smith was reported missing. On November 10th police were called to 1500 Bryant Way where his body was located in the trunk of his white Lincoln. There was evidence of a struggle inside.

It was later determined that Smith had suffered two gunshot wounds while sitting inside his car. This leads detectives to believe Smith may have known his killer or killers and was comfortable with them being in his car.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, click here www.781CLUE.org to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

You could get up to $1,000 for you anonymous tip.

