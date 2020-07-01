Drug and handgun arrest on Louie B Nunn Parkway

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Glasgow Police have arrested two men on drug and handgun charges.

They stopped Fredrick Reed of Bowling Green for speeding on the Louie B Nunn Parkway, along with his passenger, Jordan Johnson of Glasgow.

Authorities say they found a handgun, marijuana, pills, and a large amount of cash.

Reed was arrested for trafficking and possession.

Jordan was arrested on a handgun charge and possession.

