Drug and handgun arrest on Louie B Nunn Parkway

Fredrick Reed (left) and Jordan Johnson (right) arrested on Louie B Nunn Parkway
Fredrick Reed (left) and Jordan Johnson (right) arrested on Louie B Nunn Parkway(Barren County Jail)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Glasgow Police have arrested two men on drug and handgun charges.

They stopped Fredrick Reed of Bowling Green for speeding on the Louie B Nunn Parkway, along with his passenger, Jordan Johnson of Glasgow.

Authorities say they found a handgun, marijuana, pills, and a large amount of cash.

Reed was arrested for trafficking and possession.

Jordan was arrested on a handgun charge and possession.

