Drug and handgun arrest on Louie B Nunn Parkway
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -
Glasgow Police have arrested two men on drug and handgun charges.
They stopped Fredrick Reed of Bowling Green for speeding on the Louie B Nunn Parkway, along with his passenger, Jordan Johnson of Glasgow.
Authorities say they found a handgun, marijuana, pills, and a large amount of cash.
Reed was arrested for trafficking and possession.
Jordan was arrested on a handgun charge and possession.
