Edmonson County virtual Hero’s wall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -If you enter the Edmonson County courthouse you will see what is called the “Hall of honor.”

“This is a really unique treasure there are over 1,200 and over 98% of them are identified, most with units,” said Floyd Houston, VFW post commander.

According to Houston these veteran’s photos that are hanging up in the Edmonson County courthouse date back to the war of 1812 and the photos are extremely unique.

“Our Judge-Executive hasn’t been able to find another recourse like this anywhere else in the commonwealth. I have never seen it and I have lived all over, I have never seen one,” added Houston.

Now members of two local Edmonson Veterans groups are creating a non-profit organization to digitalize each photo.

“What we are going to do the digitization, on top of preserving the photos of any physical problem we are building a database and in the database we will be able to add things like a citation for your grandfather’s silver star from his valor in the battle of the bulge,” said Houston.

The website, EdmonsonVets.com is currently in the process of being built.

