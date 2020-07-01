FBI: Breonna Taylor case ‘top priority’ in Louisville office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s top FBI agent says federal officials are working “urgently and expeditiously” in investigating possible civil rights violations by the Louisville officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor. Louisville Special Agent in Charge Robert Brown says he has his best agents working on the case, and called it the office’s top priority. He says he can’t comment on the specifics of the investigation. Taylor was shot eight times by plainclothes officers serving a warrant at her apartment on March 13. Louisville has seen weeks of protests over the shooting and activists have criticized the pace of the investigation. The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office is also investigating the shooting.