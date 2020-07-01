Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces nearly $2 million is available to fight violence against women

Grant program supports law enforcement, prosecution, judicial strategies, and victim services
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble announced today that applications will be available August 3, 2020, to apply for grant funding under the federal Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) Services, Training, Officers, Prosecution (STOP) Formula Grant Program.

VAWA STOP formula grant funds may be used to develop and strengthen effective law enforcement, prosecution, judicial strategies and victim services throughout Kentucky in cases of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and/or dating violence.

Funds are received from the Office on Violence Against Women, a component of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Funding priority is given to victim advocacy services (30%), prosecution (25%), law enforcement (25%), courts (5%), and discretionary programs (15%).  

These funds should be used for projects that serve or focus on adults and youth (age 11-24) who are victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, or stalking.

However, they may also support complementary new initiatives and emergency services for victims and their families, including children 10 and under.

State agencies, local units of government and private not-for-profit organizations may apply for these funds.

Click here for applications and related information on the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet webpage specific to the VAWA STOP grant program.

All applications must be submitted online via the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s Electronic Grants Management System (eGMS).

New applicants are strongly encouraged to establish a user account and familiarize themselves with the system well in advance of the due date. Please note, validation of new user accounts may take 48 to 72 hours.

Applications must be submitted no later than 6:00 p.m. EST, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Assistance with the application process may be obtained by contacting Grants Management staff at JUSGMB@ky.gov.

