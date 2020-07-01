Guthrie releases COVID vaccines report

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, today joined full committee Republican Leader Greg Walden (OR-02) in releasing a report on the committee’s recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

Guthrie and Walden are together leading the “Second Wave Preparedness Project” to provide recommendations for how the United States can prepare for a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which could coincide with the seasonal flu.

“As American innovators continue to race toward new treatments and a vaccine, it’s important the federal government do everything it can to prepare to ramp up production and distribution quickly and efficiently. The Trump administration is already taking steps to ensure we are ready, and we hope they will closely consider the recommendations included in today’s report. We look forward to working alongside the administration to continue the fight against COVID-19, and we are confident this is a fight we will win,” said Guthrie and Walden.

Today’s report on vaccines and treatments is the second in a series of working documents. The first product, focused on testing and surveillance, can be found HERE. More information about the overall effort can be found HERE.

You can find a summary of key recommendations HERE. Today’s full report is HERE.