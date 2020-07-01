Advertisement

Guthrie releases COVID vaccines report

Congressman Brett Guthrie partnered with another representative in releasing a report on recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.
Congressman Brett Guthrie partnered with another representative in releasing a report on recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.(WBKO)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, today joined full committee Republican Leader Greg Walden (OR-02) in releasing a report on the committee’s recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

Guthrie and Walden are together leading the “Second Wave Preparedness Project” to provide recommendations for how the United States can prepare for a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which could coincide with the seasonal flu.

“As American innovators continue to race toward new treatments and a vaccine, it’s important the federal government do everything it can to prepare to ramp up production and distribution quickly and efficiently. The Trump administration is already taking steps to ensure we are ready, and we hope they will closely consider the recommendations included in today’s report. We look forward to working alongside the administration to continue the fight against COVID-19, and we are confident this is a fight we will win,” said Guthrie and Walden. 

Today’s report on vaccines and treatments is the second in a series of working documents. The first product, focused on testing and surveillance, can be found HERE. More information about the overall effort can be found HERE.

You can find a summary of key recommendations HERE. Today’s full report is HERE.

Latest News

Weather

Things are heating up this week!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Moisture begins to leave us by the end of the week just in time for the holiday weekend where things begin to warm up!!

News

WATCH - Scattered storms today before a dry end to the week!

Updated: 2 hours ago
The active weather pattern we've been dealing with is beginning to slow down before some drier and warmer weather begins to move in -- just in time!

News

Allen County adds 3 more COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Scottsville-Allen County COVID-19 Coronavirus Group reported there were three new cases of the virus in Allen County as of Wednesday morning.

News

Governor Beshear announces nearly $2 million is available to fight violence against women

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Grant program supports law enforcement, prosecution, judicial strategies, and victim services.

Latest News

Weather

Scattered storms today, but drier weather is on the way!

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The wet pattern we've been in will quiet down just in time for the holiday weekend!

News

WATCH - Scattered storms today, but drier weather on the way!

Updated: 7 hours ago
The wet pattern we've been in will quiet down just in time for the holiday weekend!

News

Laurel County man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Andrew K. Grigsby, 25, on twelve counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

News

Drug and handgun arrest on Louie B Nunn Parkway

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Marisa Williams
Two arrested on Louie B Nunn parkway

News

WKU’s Dr. Joel Turner breaks down primary election results

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
McGrath now faces Republican Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell come November.

News

Only 6 percent of city employees are African American, new group aims to diversity workforce

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Following the outcry of racial injustice in our nation, local leaders have formed a group called, Gamechangers to help combat the issue.