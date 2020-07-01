Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A vote to award a $192 million contract for the construction of Nashville's new major league soccer stadium is void. Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle has ruled that the meeting where the vote took place violated the state's Open Meetings Act. The Metropolitan Sports Authority voted at a specially called meeting after only 48 hours' notice. Only one member of the public was present despite great public interest in the project. Lyle writes in her order that the penalty for the meetings violation is a redo. The authority must call a new meeting with sufficient notice and take another vote.