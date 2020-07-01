Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former Marine pilot Amy McGrath has overcome a bumpier-than-expected Kentucky primary to win the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination. She fended off progressive Charles Booker to set up a big-spending showdown with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the fall. McConnell is seeking a seventh term. Voting ended June 23, but it took a week until McGrath could be declared the winner Tuesday due to the race’s tight margins and a deluge of mail-in ballots. Declaring victory, McGrath reached out to Booker’s supporters to try to unite the party for the challenge ahead against McConnell, who has dominated Kentucky’s political landscape for decades.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor says the state has hired an outside company to help end a backlog of unemployment claims filed this spring. Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday the company will shore up staffing to process the requests for benefits. The contract is with Ernst & Young. Beshear says the goal is to process all unresolved jobless claims pending from March through May by the end of July. He says about 56,000 initial claims from March, April and May haven’t been processed. The plight of Kentuckians still in limbo in seeking unemployment benefits has become a political headache for the governor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville’s city council has announced plans to review the handling by the mayor’s administration of the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor. The Louisville Metro Council’s government oversight committee announced its intentions Monday. News outlets report the Metro Council’s next meeting is scheduled for July 23. Jean Porter, a spokeswoman for Mayor Greg Fischer, says the mayor welcomes the review. Protesters have been calling for the officers involved in Taylor’s death to be charged. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed in her Louisville home in March by police who were serving a no-knock warrant in a drug investigation. No drugs were found, and one of the officers was recently fired.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Josh Hicks has claimed the Democratic nomination for a Kentucky congressional seat, setting up a fall match-up against U.S. Rep. Andy Barr. Hicks is a Marine veteran who switched parties after growing disillusioned with Republican policies he saw as favoring the wealthy. A week after the state’s primary election, Hicks was declared the winner Tuesday over Daniel Kemph in the Democratic contest in the 6th District. Election officials needed days to count ballots after the state switched to widespread absentee voting amid the coronavirus pandemic. The election results Tuesday decided the outcome of races for federal, state legislative and local offices.