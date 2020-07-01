News
Weather
Shop Local
Submit Photo or Video
Live Stream
Home
News
Traffic
State
Regional
National
Investigation
International
Health
Education
Crime Stoppers
Crime
Live Stream
Live Events
Videos
Weather
Radar
Weather Cams
Closings & Delays
Fish & Game Forecast
Sports
Sports Connection
Football Friday Nights
Scoreboard
Election Results
Contests
COVID-19 Map
Community
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Submit Birthdays & Anniversaries
Submit Photo or Video
Sign Up for eNews
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers
Submit a Story
Submit Photo or Video
Programming Schedule
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertisement
KY-GOP-Delg-SumD
3,685 of 3,685 precincts - 100 percent
By
The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
3,685 of 3,685 precincts - 100 percent
x-Trump (i) 46
Uncommitted 0
AP Elections 07-01-2020 13:35
Latest News
Latest News