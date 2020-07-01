KY Lottery
KY Lottery
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
AC-JD-KH-2C-3C
05-06-13-23, Cash Ball: 13
09-16-29-37-53, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
8-9-3
2-5-0
8-9-6-4
2-3-9-9
Estimated jackpot: $51 million