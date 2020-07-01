KY Lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

AC-JD-KH-2C-3C

(AC, JD, KH, 2C, 3C)

05-06-13-23, Cash Ball: 13

(five, six, thirteen, twenty-three; Cash Ball: thirteen)

09-16-29-37-53, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2

(nine, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, fifty-three; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)

8-9-3

(eight, nine, three)

2-5-0

(two, five, zero)

8-9-6-4

(eight, nine, six, four)

2-3-9-9

(two, three, nine, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $51 million