Laurel County man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

LONDON (Ky.)- On June 30, 2020, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Andrew K. Grigsby, 25, on twelve counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (Class D felony).

Grigsby was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

Grigsby was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

A mugshot will be uploaded when available.

