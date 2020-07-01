Advertisement

Live Baseball games take place at Bowling Green Ballpark

By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Ballpark was the home of the first live sporting event to take place in town since March. This was the first baseball game played at the home of the Hot Rods since their season ended in September of 2019.

Pastime Baseball has brought a series of national tournament games to the state of Kentucky. Teams from across the nation competing in the 16U division will play at parks around the Louisville area and here in bowling green.

“I love baseball, my kids missed it. I missed it. The coronavirus really put a dent in things but we are glad. Really glad to be back,” says Coach Sean Pierce from Illinois.

For all of the teams, this is their first time back on the diamond since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down athletic events worldwide. Players are excited about being out of their homes and back on a baseball field.

“Just like being able to get out again and play again because you have been cooped up in your house for so long,” said Indiana player Grant Dalton. “Yeah, baseball is just such a fun sport to play so especially after quarantine. Its just fun to go get it again” says Indiana player Matt Decker.

Visitors to Bowling Green Ballpark walked away impressed by the facility

“It’s amazing. This is a beautiful stadium. It was a pleasure to play here honestly. I’ve never been here before but it is beautiful. Perfect conditions” Coach Sean Pierce says.

The tournament-style games began today and will run through Sunday, July 5th. With at least four games being played everyday. Starting Friday, July 3rd the games will be open to the public.

The object of the sport is to win the game, but for some, the joy of being back on the field means more than having the highest score at the end of the contest.

“We just want to play. We just want to keep on playing. Winning games, we want to win obviously but just playing the game right now, after everything that has gone down just playing is good enough right now.”

