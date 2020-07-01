Scattered storms today, but drier weather is on the way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We're tracking more scattered showers and storms across the region as a pesky front that has been stalled out for the last few days slowly pushes south. The best storm chances will be this morning into the early afternoon, but we are also tracking some drier air behind the front make its way into south-central Kentucky by the afternoon. Any storm that develops west of Bowling Green today has the potential to bring heavy rain once again in addition to gusty winds and frequent lightning. Any storm that develops in Bowling Green or eastward will likely just be a light shower with rumbles of thunder. The drier air moving in is a foreshadow of what is to come for the holiday weekend!

Thursday will see isolated storms possible with daytime heating as temperatures are on the rise into the upper 80s and low 90s. By Friday, we expect mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temps! For your Fourth of July, highs are expected to be in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies. A stray summertime pop-up storm is possible, but we expect most areas to stay dry for outdoor festivities! We are keeping an eye on next week as more storms look to be on the way with temperatures near average for this time of the year. Stay up-to-date by downloading the WBKO First Alert weather app; free in all app stores!

Things dry out and warm up just in time for the holiday weekend. (WBKO)

