Things are heating up this week!

We see very warm conditions as we head into the end of the work week!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We have a few scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon as temperatures are on the rise to reach the mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Thursday will see isolated showers and thunderstorms developing with daytime heating as highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s across the region. Most of the day looks to be dry!

Then for the holiday weekend, we expect generally quiet weather as skies will be mostly sunny and conditions will be heating up into the lower 90s. An afternoon pop-up shower or storm is not out of the question, but most of the outdoor festivities you may have planned look good to have at this point! Unsettled weather looks to return as we head into the following week with seasonable temperatures!

The active weather pattern we've been dealing with is beginning to slow down before some drier and warmer weather begins to move in -- just in time!
The active weather pattern we've been dealing with is beginning to slow down before some drier and warmer weather begins to move in -- just in time!

Yesterday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 84

Yesterday’s Low: 71

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.02″

Monthly Precip: 5.03″ (+0.83″)

Yearly Precip: 31.70″ (+5.57″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 3.6″ (-5.5″)

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High (July 1): 105 (2012)

Record Low (July 1): 53 (1923)

Sunrise: 5:30 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Pollen: 0.5 (Grass)

Mold: Low

Air Quality: Good

