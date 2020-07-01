Video: Masked man smashes business’ camera, package stolen the following day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two crimes over the course of two days caught on a local business’ Ring camera are now being investigated by the sheriff’s office.

Nestled in the Plum Springs Industrial District, it’s fairly quiet around the precision machining business, Machined Ceramics.

“We’ve done everything to put parts on a space shuttle mission to shipping parts all over the world,” said Vice President of the business, Ken Marshall.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, a masked man is seen smashing one of the two Ring cameras at the business, according to the footage obtained by 13 News.

“A masked man came up with a pair of bolt cutters as a hammer and broke one of our ring cameras,” explained Marshall. “We ended up putting it back together and it worked and we have the clear picture of his face.”

While the reason for this violent act is unclear, another crime also caught on camera the following day on Monday around 4 p.m.

”Either the same or another gentleman who knew the other guy walks right up our driveway, picks up his hat, which he wore last night, picks up the box that we were shipping, and 10 seconds later FedEx shows up and the box is gone,” said Marshall.

The person reportedly took the contents inside which were one hundred tiny ceramic machinery parts.

“It was valuable for the people that want it- machine parts, but for anybody else they’re worthless,” said Marshall.

Vice President Ken Marshall speculating that the two devious acts caught on camera are likely related.

“I believe they knew what was going on, they’ve seen our schedule,” said Marshall.

The search is on for those responsible for smashing one night and grabbing the next day. Meanwhile, this small but mighty parts shop is hopeful that their technology - the target of destruction - will ultimately help in deputies find some answers.

“Well the new technology is great,” said Marshall. “The lights are stuck in the on position so we have to replace it, but the camera still works miraculously.”

If you recognize either men in the videos, please contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 842-1633

