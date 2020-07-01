Advertisement

Warren County Courthouse reopening to public July 6

Warren County Courthouse will reopen July 6.
Warren County Courthouse will reopen July 6.(WarrenCountyKY.gov)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Courthouse will be reopening to public access on Monday, July 6 from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower announced the reopening Wednesday afternoon with guidelines and requirements.

  • Everyone must enter the courthouse through the side doors. (This is the entrance on the left side of the building toward the church.) This will be the ONLY entrance door, regardless which office you wish to visit (Judge Executive, County Clerk, PVA, or Sheriff’s Office).
  • The exit from the clerk’s office will be out the front doors and the exit from the sheriff’s office will be out the rear door. There will be signage and directional way-finding, so please follow directions!
  • There will be a sheriff deputy stationed at the entrance door (side doors) to greet folks and help provide direction and to take each person’s temperature before they proceed into the building.
  • Anyone with a fever will not be permitted to enter the building. Anyone experiencing symptoms or who is aware that they have a fever is encouraged to stay at home and to see a doctor to be tested if it persists.
  • Everyone entering the courthouse or other county government buildings will be required to wear a face mask. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you.
  • Everyone is asked to be aware of social distancing while in the courthouse and to respect others!

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Video: Masked man smashes business’ camera, package stolen the following day

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Two crimes over the course of two days caught on a local business’ Ring camera are now being investigated by the sheriff’s office.

News

Bowling Green nurse fighting for her life after contracting COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allison Baker
Molly Dawson is a 25-year-old nurse in Bowling Green and just 15 days ago her life flipped upside down when she was hospitalized for COVID-19.

News

Beshear reports 220 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 7 new deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday updated Kentuckians on the commonwealth’s continued fight against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

News

Crime Stoppers: Joey “Jeezy” Smith Murder

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gene Birk
The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place between November 8th and November 10th, 2012.

Latest News

News

Edmonson County virtual Hero’s wall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
According to Houston these veteran’s photos that are hanging up in the Edmonson County courthouse date back to the war of 1812 and the photos are extremely unique.

Breaking

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Bowling Green shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
Police are at the scene of a shooting in Bowling Green at 3509 Nashville Road.

News

FBI: Breonna Taylor case ‘top priority’ in Louisville office

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kentucky’s top FBI agent says federal officials are working “urgently and expeditiously” in investigating possible civil rights violations by the Louisville officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor.

News

Kentucky hires firm to help process jobless claims backlog

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kentucky’s governor says the state has hired an outside company to help end a backlog of unemployment claims filed this spring.

News

Guthrie releases COVID vaccines report

Updated: 3 hours ago
Guthrie and Walden are together leading the “Second Wave Preparedness Project” to provide recommendations for how the United States can prepare for a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which could coincide with the seasonal flu.

Weather

Things are heating up this week!

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Moisture begins to leave us by the end of the week just in time for the holiday weekend where things begin to warm up!!