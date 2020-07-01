Warren County Courthouse reopening to public July 6

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Courthouse will be reopening to public access on Monday, July 6 from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower announced the reopening Wednesday afternoon with guidelines and requirements.

Everyone must enter the courthouse through the side doors. (This is the entrance on the left side of the building toward the church.) This will be the ONLY entrance door, regardless which office you wish to visit (Judge Executive, County Clerk, PVA, or Sheriff’s Office).

The exit from the clerk’s office will be out the front doors and the exit from the sheriff’s office will be out the rear door. There will be signage and directional way-finding, so please follow directions!

There will be a sheriff deputy stationed at the entrance door (side doors) to greet folks and help provide direction and to take each person’s temperature before they proceed into the building.

Anyone with a fever will not be permitted to enter the building. Anyone experiencing symptoms or who is aware that they have a fever is encouraged to stay at home and to see a doctor to be tested if it persists.

Everyone entering the courthouse or other county government buildings will be required to wear a face mask. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you.

Everyone is asked to be aware of social distancing while in the courthouse and to respect others!

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.