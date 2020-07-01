WATCH - Rain Chances Decrease, Temps Increase!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Things stay muggy as we head down the stretch the rest of this work week. However, rain chances will diminish as high pressure builds in for a few days. With increased sunshine comes hotter readings, though. Expect highs to warm to around 90 Thursday under mostly sunny skies, with low 90s expected Friday.

The heat is on for the holiday weekend! Highs will reach the low 90s Saturday (the 4th) and Sunday. Only a small chance for an isolated, late-day thundershower exists both days. The pattern looks more unsettled moving into next week, with scattered showers and storms a part of the forecast Monday through Wednesday. We’ll stay plenty warm and humid through the period.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm and Humid. High 90, Low 67, winds NE-6

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 92, Low 67, winds NE-5

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Hot and Humid. Isol’d T/Shower Possible. High 93, Low 69, winds NE-6

Today’s High: 86

Today’s Low: 72

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 105 (2012)

Record Low: 53 (1923)

Today’s Rain: 0.00″

July Rainfall: 0.00″

Sunrise: 5:31am

Sunset: 8:09pm

Air Quality: Good

Mold: Moderate

Pollen: Low (Grass)

UV: 9 (High)

