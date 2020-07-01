WKU’s Dr. Joel Turner breaks down primary election results

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- This primary election unlike anything we have ever experienced due to the coronavirus. Over coming challenges was an endeavor made by Secretary of State Michael Adams and Governor Andy Beshear.

Western Kentucky University professor of political science, Dr. Joel turner says primary election voter turn out was high.

“Well I think it was really a job well done both by the secretary of state primarily and the governor, with governor Beshear and secretary Adams coming together to come up with a system where you have mail-in ballots or you can vote early or you can vote on election day,” said Turner. “Turn out was high for a primary election. I think it indicated some excitement about what was going on and reflected interest in the events of the day politically. And also I think it had a big impact on the outcome to some degree.”

Dr. Turner analyzed why he believes Amy McGrath ultimately won the democratic nomination against Louisville native Charles Booker.

“McGrath did fairly well among more rural counties but she also did very well with the mail-in vote and that takes a high level of organization that requires a lot of money which she obviously has. Of the two candidates she is the best funded candidate and has sort of a national structure behind her to a large degree,” said Turner. “I think I saw numbers out of Jefferson county today where Booker needed to do extremely well to have a change to win. He did well but not well enough. Where he won on election day he won votes 5-1, for early votes he won roughly 3-1 and mail-in he only won about 1 1/2 to 1 so basically an even split.”

Charles Booker and Amy McGrath both campaigned in Ashland the day before the Kentucky primary. (WSAZ)

“So I think that indicates that a lot of the early deciders, mail-in deciders went more toward McGrath’s direction. Which is not really a surprise but also reflects the important of rules and how these things work. If we didn’t have the mail-in ballots and we only vote on election day decent chance we would have a different outcome,” said Turner.

McGrath now faces Republican Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell come November.

