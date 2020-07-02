Advertisement

Allen County confirms one more case of COVID-19

The patient is undergoing medical treatment and is in quarantine at this time.
The health department asks that you please remain vigilant, maintain social distance, wash/sanitize hands frequently, and cover coughs and sneezes.
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Health Department reports one additional confirmed case of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon since 3:00 pm Wednesday. The patient is undergoing medical treatment and is in quarantine at this time. The health department is contacting people (contact tracing) who may have been in contact with the individual and advising them of the self-isolation requirements within the next 24 hours. They ask that you please remain vigilant, maintain social distance, wash/sanitize hands frequently, and cover coughs and sneezes. A facemask is highly encouraged in public areas.

Allen County now has had a total of 171 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Currently 141 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 23 Active Cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized, and 7 Deaths. As of this afternoon there were only 44 pending tests reported with the Allen County partners: Agape Health, TJ Health- Scottsville, and Medical Center-Scottsville. This does not include any test performed outside of Allen County.

The Allen County Health Department will not be releasing the daily press release on July 4 and July 5, 2020.

