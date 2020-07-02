Barren River District Health Department receives CARES Act funding for telehealth upgrades

WASHINGTON (WBKO) - Thursday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced that the Barren River District Health Department was awarded $99,006 to expand its telehealth services. The federal funding, distributed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), was made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The Barren River District Health Department can use the funding to purchase laptop computers and cameras to support its telehealth services for current and new patients.

“The CARES Act is providing needed resources to help expand the reach of healthcare heroes, including those at the Barren River District Health Department, as they safely care for at-risk Kentuckians,” said Senator McConnell. “As the only congressional leader not from New York or California, I’m constantly looking to provide for Middle America, especially Kentucky. I’m proud of the Barren River District Health Department’s work to provide treatment for individuals and families in the region, especially during the coronavirus crisis.”

“The Barren River Health Department will put these CARES Act telehealth resources to excellent use as we continue addressing the coronavirus crisis. Using new technology, our medical professionals can continue providing high-quality care to their patients without putting themselves in unnecessary risk,” said Matt Hunt, Barren River Health Department District Director. “We are grateful to Senator McConnell for his leadership of the CARES Act and his nonstop support for Kentucky,”

To date, organizations in Bowling Green have received more than $37 million as a result of Senator McConnell’s CARES Act, including funding for the Medical Center at Bowling Green, Bowling Green-Warren County Primary Care Center, Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport, Western Kentucky University, Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College, and the Housing Authority of Bowling Green.

Senator McConnell introduced the CARES Act in March, and led it to enactment in about a week.

In addition to these federal funds, the CARES Act has had a $12 billion impact in Kentucky so far.

