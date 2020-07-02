Advertisement

Barren River Health District confirms 2,329 cases of COVID-19 in the district

By Ana Medina
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 2,329 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 1,775 of which have recovered.

Our district has 61 deaths reported from COVID-19.

Please see the breakdown of the numbers by county below.

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESRECOVEREDDEATHS
BARREN86712
BUTLER2523214
EDMONSON837311
HART48350
LOGAN22316715
METCALFE1162
SIMPSON80573
WARREN1,5461,23414
TOTAL2,3291,77561

What is Contact Tracing and How Does it Help? The Barren River District Health Department is accustomed to doing contact tracing as part of their routine communicable disease investigation process. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been conducting contact tracing to slow the spread of the disease in our communities.

Contact Tracing is key to safely get back to work while also kick-starting the economy.

 Public Health workers reach out to individuals who have COVID-19 to assess their situation, provide helpful resources, and ask about any recent in-person contacts who may have been exposed to the disease.  Recent in-person contacts are notified that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are offered instructions and connected to local resources. Individuals receive follow-up calls to see how they are doing and gather any new information.

 By following the instructions provided by Public Health workers, contacts help stop the spread of COVID-19 and save the lives of Kentuckians.

Contact Tracing and Patient Privacy In order to protect patients’ confidentiality, contacts will not be told the identity of the person who may have exposed them. They will be told what they need to do to care for themselves, reduce the risk to others, and protect their communities from any further exposure.

Contact Tracers will never ask you for personal financial information, money, or your passwords. This confidential statewide system will allow them to follow where a virus may travel, across county lines or beyond, so they can warn people and stop the further viral spread.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the health department says we must continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state, and Governor Andy Beshear. Practicing social distancing is the most important method for staying healthy. They urge Barren River residents to stay at home and leave only for essential items such as groceries and medications. When possible, choose online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup services to obtain these items.

Here are 10 steps to fight COVID-19 from Governor Andy Beshear:

 Stay healthy at home. Leave only for essential items such as groceries once a week.

 Avoid crowds and gatherings. Avoid crowds of any size, including home visits, recreational areas, or crowded shopping locations.

