Advertisement

Beshear: 239 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 9 new deaths

Gov. Beshear reported nine new deaths Thursday, raising the total to 581 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
Gov. Beshear reported nine new deaths Thursday, raising the total to 581 Kentuckians lost to the virus.(MGN)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday updated Kentuckians on the state’s ongoing battle against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“We have done so well in Kentucky up to this point,” said Gov. Beshear. “We have saved so many lives by flattening, even smashing, the curve here. But all of that is on the line as case numbers rise across the country. Inevitably, some infected people from other states may visit Kentucky and that could start a major outbreak if we let our guard down. We simply can’t do that, yet.”

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. July 2, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 16,079 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 239 of which were newly reported Thursday.

“Our case numbers are staying relatively stable, but we can’t become complacent,” said Gov. Beshear. “Especially on a holiday weekend, where lots of families and friends may be getting together, we have to keep in mind the things that will protect us: washing hands, staying outside as much as possible, six feet away from people outside of your household, and wearing masks if you have to be inside or closer to each other.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported nine new deaths Thursday, raising the total to 581 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“These losses hurt. They hurt these nine families and they hurt each of us, because a loss to any Kentuckian is a loss to all Kentuckians,” said Gov. Beshear.

The deaths reported Thursday include 62- and 65- year-old men from Allen County; a 67-year-old man from Carroll County; an 81-year-old man from Gallatin County; an 84-year-old woman from Grayson County; an 81-year-old woman from Logan County; an 86-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man from Shelby County; and a 90-year-old woman from Warren County.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

More Information

Read about other key updates, actions and information from Gov. Beshear and his administration at governor.ky.govkycovid19.ky.gov and the Governor’s official social media accounts FacebookTwitter and YouTube.

Kentuckians can also access translated COVID-19 information and daily summaries of the Governor’s news conference at tinyurl.com/kygovespanol (Spanish) and tinyurl.com/kygovtranslations (more than 20 additional languages).

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Barren River District Health Department confirms 2,348 cases of COVID-19; 1,818 have recovered.

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The district has 62 deaths reported from COVID-19.

News

WKU Society of African American Alumni plan to hold university responsible for ‘We Are One’ plan

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
The WKU society of African American Alumni responds to Dr. Caboni's statement, 'We Are One' mission.

News

Beshear announces changes to driver’s license renewal, end of renewal extension

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Gov. Andy Beshear announced changes to a previously issued official order that temporarily granted a 90-day extension for select driver and motor vehicle documentation that expired while local and state government issuance offices were closed due to COVID-19.

News

Allen County confirms one more case of COVID-19

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Allen County now has had a total of 171 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Latest News

News

Warren Co. Regional Jail to reopen partially

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
After months of closure to the public due to the pandemic, Warren County Regional Jail will reopen to the public - partially.

News

Local, non-profit theater hosts virtual auctions while doors are closed

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
The Barn Lot Theater in Edmonton is improvising some of its operations during this time.

News

Local fireworks business sees increase in sales with cancellations of firework shows

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allison Baker
Due to COVID-19, many firework displays have been canceled so people are now deciding to celebrate the holiday in their own way.

News

Barren River District Health Department receives CARES Act funding for telehealth upgrades

Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced that the Barren River District Health Department was awarded $99,006 to expand its telehealth services.

News

Guthrie announces Bowling Green CARES Grant

Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) announced that the City of Bowling Green would receive a $1.9 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) for the GO bg Transit program.

News

WATCH - Humidity improves just before the holiday weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mild air makes a pit stop in southern Kentucky just before the holiday weekend. Find out how long it lasts in this First Alert forecast!