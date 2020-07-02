Beshear announces changes to driver’s license renewal, end of renewal extension

FRANKFORT, Ky. - Gov. Andy Beshear today announced changes to a previously issued official order that temporarily granted a 90-day extension for select driver and motor vehicle documentation that expired while local and state government issuance offices were closed due to COVID-19. Provisions under official orders authorizing circuit court clerks to accept driver’s license renewal applications remotely were also extended for an additional three months.

“This order clearly defines the end of the grace period for expired credentials and supports safe ways Kentuckians with looming expiration dates can maintain valid credentials and documentation that keep them on the move,” said Gov. Beshear. “With the gradual reopening of government services, the original intentions of the 90-day extension have been fulfilled as more and more offices resume operations.”

Changes Impacting Driver’s Licenses, Permits and ID Cards

on or after July 7, 2020 will no longer receive a 90-day renewal date extension and cardholders will be responsible for renewing their credential with their local circuit court clerk office in order for it to be considered valid. Cards with an expiration date between March 18 and July 6, 2020 are still under the March Beginning July 7, 2020, Kentucky driver’s licenses, permits and IDs that expirewill no longer receive a 90-day renewal date extension and cardholders will be responsible for renewing their credential with their local circuit court clerk office in order for it to be considered valid. Cards with an expiration date between March 18 and July 6, 2020 are still under the March emergency order that automatically provides a 90-day extension to the card’s printed expiration date.

March 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020, any individual whose operator’s license, permit or identification card has expired, will expire, was lost or stolen may apply through a remote application process with the circuit court clerk in his/her county of residence based on each clerk’s preferred method (i.e. mail form, drop-off form). The applicant must not require any testing when requesting a card renewal or replacement. More information about the application process is available on the During the period, any individual whose operator’s license, permit or identification card has expired, will expire, was lost or stolen may apply through a remote application process with the circuit court clerk in his/her county of residence based on each clerk’s preferred method (i.e. mail form, drop-off form). The applicant must not require any testing when requesting a card renewal or replacement. More information about the application process is available on the Administrative Office of the Courts website

Changes Impacting Motor Vehicles and Vessels

The grace period for all vehicle and vessel registrations or disabled parking placards administered by county clerks or the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will continue with no penalties charged through close of business on October 6, 2020. If a vehicle or vessel owner with expired registration does not renew by this date, they will be subject to late fees.

As a reminder, Kentuckians may renew registrations for vehicles, trailers and campers online at drive.ky.gov or by mail. Boats may be renewed in-person at county clerk offices or through the mail. Disabled parking placards must be renewed in-person.

County clerk offices serve as the application and issuance site for motor vehicle services. Kentuckians are encouraged to contact their local county clerk to learn when each office will resume in-person service. Visit this website to find your local county clerk office to confirm hours of operation.

Click here to view the new official orders.

KYTC Regional Driver Licensing OfficesThe Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has Regional Driver Licensing Offices open in Frankfort, Morehead, Madisonville and Lexington to offer select in-person services for residents of any Kentucky county. Applicants may visit realidky.com to learn more about the services offered to schedule an appointment online. Walk-ins are welcome during office hours Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regional Driver Licensing Offices are the only locations that offer REAL ID-compliant licenses, permits and ID cards.