Advertisement

Beshear announces changes to driver’s license renewal, end of renewal extension

Circuit court clerks to continue accepting driver’s license renewal applications remotely through September 30, motor vehicle registration extension ends October 6
Circuit court clerks to continue accepting driver’s license renewal applications remotely through September 30, motor vehicle registration extension ends October 6(wilkernet)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. - Gov. Andy Beshear today announced changes to a previously issued official order that temporarily granted a 90-day extension for select driver and motor vehicle documentation that expired while local and state government issuance offices were closed due to COVID-19. Provisions under official orders authorizing circuit court clerks to accept driver’s license renewal applications remotely were also extended for an additional three months. 

“This order clearly defines the end of the grace period for expired credentials and supports safe ways Kentuckians with looming expiration dates can maintain valid credentials and documentation that keep them on the move,” said Gov. Beshear. “With the gradual reopening of government services, the original intentions of the 90-day extension have been fulfilled as more and more offices resume operations.”

Changes Impacting Driver’s Licenses, Permits and ID Cards

  • Beginning July 7, 2020, Kentucky driver’s licenses, permits and IDs that expire on or after July 7, 2020 will no longer receive a 90-day renewal date extension and cardholders will be responsible for renewing their credential with their local circuit court clerk office in order for it to be considered valid. Cards with an expiration date between March 18 and July 6, 2020 are still under the March emergency order that automatically provides a 90-day extension to the card’s printed expiration date.
  • During the period March 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020, any individual whose operator’s license, permit or identification card has expired, will expire, was lost or stolen may apply through a remote application process with the circuit court clerk in his/her county of residence based on each clerk’s preferred method (i.e. mail form, drop-off form). The applicant must not require any testing when requesting a card renewal or replacement. More information about the application process is available on the Administrative Office of the Courts website.

Changes Impacting Motor Vehicles and Vessels

  • The grace period for all vehicle and vessel registrations or disabled parking placards administered by county clerks or the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will continue with no penalties charged through close of business on October 6, 2020. If a vehicle or vessel owner with expired registration does not renew by this date, they will be subject to late fees.

As a reminder, Kentuckians may renew registrations for vehicles, trailers and campers online at drive.ky.gov or by mail. Boats may be renewed in-person at county clerk offices or through the mail. Disabled parking placards must be renewed in-person. 

County clerk offices serve as the application and issuance site for motor vehicle services. Kentuckians are encouraged to contact their local county clerk to learn when each office will resume in-person service. Visit this website to find your local county clerk office to confirm hours of operation.

Click here to view the new official orders.

KYTC Regional Driver Licensing OfficesThe Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has Regional Driver Licensing Offices open in Frankfort, Morehead, Madisonville and Lexington to offer select in-person services for residents of any Kentucky county. Applicants may visit realidky.com to learn more about the services offered to schedule an appointment online. Walk-ins are welcome during office hours Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regional Driver Licensing Offices are the only locations that offer REAL ID-compliant licenses, permits and ID cards.

Latest News

News

The Barren River District Health Department confirms 2,348 cases of COVID-19; 1,818 have recovered.

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The district has 62 deaths reported from COVID-19.

News

WKU Society of African American Alumni plan to hold university responsible for ‘We Are One’ plan

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
The WKU society of African American Alumni responds to Dr. Caboni's statement, 'We Are One' mission.

News

Allen County confirms one more case of COVID-19

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Allen County now has had a total of 171 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

News

Beshear: 239 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 9 new deaths

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday updated Kentuckians on the state’s ongoing battle against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

Latest News

News

Warren Co. Regional Jail to reopen partially

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
After months of closure to the public due to the pandemic, Warren County Regional Jail will reopen to the public - partially.

News

Local, non-profit theater hosts virtual auctions while doors are closed

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
The Barn Lot Theater in Edmonton is improvising some of its operations during this time.

News

Local fireworks business sees increase in sales with cancellations of firework shows

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allison Baker
Due to COVID-19, many firework displays have been canceled so people are now deciding to celebrate the holiday in their own way.

News

Barren River District Health Department receives CARES Act funding for telehealth upgrades

Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced that the Barren River District Health Department was awarded $99,006 to expand its telehealth services.

News

Guthrie announces Bowling Green CARES Grant

Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) announced that the City of Bowling Green would receive a $1.9 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) for the GO bg Transit program.

News

WATCH - Humidity improves just before the holiday weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mild air makes a pit stop in southern Kentucky just before the holiday weekend. Find out how long it lasts in this First Alert forecast!