Celebrated broadcaster Hugh Downs dies at 99

(Gray News) - Longtime television personality and newscaster Hugh Downs passed away Wednesday at the age of 99.

The New York Times and Washington Post both cite a statement from Downs’ family, saying he died at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Downs’ career began in television’s infancy and included long running stints as hosts of “Today” and “20/20,” as well as more lighthearted programs such as game show “Concentration.”

