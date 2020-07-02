Glasgow man arrested after attempted assault of an officer

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO)- Overnight the Glasgow Police Department responded to a complaint at Indian Hills Drive.

Officers made contact with Noah Wilson who became aggressive toward them, resisting arrest and attempted to spit on one of them.

Noah M. Wilson of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Assault 3rd Degree Police Officer Or Probation Officer, Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest, Assault 3rd Peace Officer Non-Communicable Bodily Fluid, and Disorderly Conduct 1st Degree, Menacing.

He is currently lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.