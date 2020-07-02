Gov. Beshear recognizes Kentucky soldier who died in Korean War

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - This week, Governor Andy Beshear recognized a Corbin soldier who died in the Korean War, but whose remains have just recently been identified.

Cpl. Billie Joe Hash, U.S. Army, died during the December 1950 battles near the Chosin Reservoir.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Cpl. Hash went missing in action, and American forces did not recover his remains.

In June of 2018, however, President Trump met at a summit with North Korea’s Chairman Kim Jong-un in Singapore, which led to a joint forensic review for the lab analysis of 55 boxes of remains.

One of those boxes, officials say, contained human remains that was concluded to be that of Cpl. Hash. They based that on their location and the last known location of the Corbin man.

“The date of Corporal HASH’s death was previously established by the U.S. Army as 31 December 1953. Based on the available evidence, the cause of death cannot be determined to a sufficient degree of medical certainty, and is best certified as ‘Undetermined,‘” said the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in a press release. “Based on the historical record the manner of death is certified as ‘Undetermined.’ The date of death is more consistent with the date of loss 6 December 1950. If additional remains of Corporal HASH are recovered and identified, disposition of those remains will be in accordance with the wishes of the next of kin.”

Services for Cpl. Hash have not been set. Beshear will order flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Cpl. Hash on the day of his interment.

