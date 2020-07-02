Advertisement

Guthrie announces Bowling Green CARES Grant

Congressman Brett Guthrie announced a CARES Grant for GO bg Transit Thursday.
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) announced that the City of Bowling Green would receive a $1.9 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) for the GO bg Transit program.

The grant is funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which Congressman Guthrie voted for in March.

“I am proud to announce this competitive grant for the City of Bowling Green,” said Guthrie. “Many local communities are struggling with budget shortfalls due to the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic. When we created the CARES Act, it was to provide resources on a local level to help with all aspects of responding to the pandemic. I am glad that Bowling Green residents will benefit from this program, and I will continue to work with my colleagues in Congress to provide support for Kentuckians during this unprecedented time.”  

