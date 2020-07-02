Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey told a U.S. Senate committee Wednesday that there needs to be a uniform federal law to regulate the compensation of college athletes instead of a series of state-level versions with different requirements. Sankey was part of a panel discussing the potential impact of allowing athletes to profit from the use of their name, image and likenesses. The hearing came as three states have signed athlete-compensation bills into law, with Florida’s set to take effect next summer. Sankey said there's a risk of states "one-upping each other" with their own versions without a federal law.